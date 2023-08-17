Bakhtiyor Saidov met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

UZBEKISTAN, August 17 - On August 17, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.

The parties paid special attention to the timely implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level, including reaching 10 billion dollars worth of bilateral trade volume.

The sides noted that Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan relations in recent years have reached an unprecedented level, last year Declaration on Allied Relations was signed.

In this context, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to mobilize all the needed efforts to further deepen close cooperation in all areas without exception.

During the conversation, Ministers also discussed huge untapped potential in transport connectivity between two nations, international transit potential of Central Asia, partnership towards food security, academic exchange and knowledge sharing, ensuring sustainable development, maintaining regional prosperity and security.

Following the meeting, Foreign Ministers signed the Cooperation Program between the Foreign Ministries of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for 2024-2025 aimed at enriching bilateral ties with tangible outcomes. The Program is covering Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan extensive agenda in all dimensions.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan