Avere Beauty Celebrating Fourth Anniversary in Business

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services in Pittsburgh has reached a new milestone.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent customer service, representatives with Avere Beauty today announced that it is celebrating its fourth year in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers,” said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

Avere Beauty's office opened in Butler Street in the spring of 2019.

In celebrating its fourth anniversary, Udavcak pointed out that the company recently started offering Skinwave hydrofacial at its Pittsburgh med spas.The Skinwave combines an aqua-delivery system, skin revitalizing solutions, and hydrogen therapy for multi-dimensional skincare treatment.

In addition to offering hydrofacial treatments at its Pittsburgh Med Spas, the company also offers IPL laser treatments (IPL) treatments.

IPL laser treatments can treat age and sunspots, freckles, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, birthmarks, port wine stains, and more.

IPL laser treatments, according to Udavcak, use a handpiece to deliver a series of gentle pulses of intense pulsed light to the skin. The IPL penetrates the dermis, which is absorbed by the pigment and vascular irregularities in the skin's deeper tissue.

The treatment may last 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the size of the area treated. The sensation is similar to a snap of a rubber band on the skin. The treatment is virtually painless for most individuals, and a topical anesthetic cream may be applied to minimize any discomfort. Avere Beauty also uses Ultrasound Jelly to provide extra protection.

“We have accomplished a lot over the past four years, but I know that the best is yet to come,” Udavcak said.

For more information, please visit https://www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

