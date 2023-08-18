Array Innovative Services Array Innovative Services celebrates 15 years, Launches Array Ventures

Array Innovative, a pioneer in innovative products and services, is celebrating its remarkable 15-year journey with the launch of Array Ventures.

15 years have been a relentless pursuit of innovation and an unwavering commitment to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit. With the launch of Array Ventures, we are embarking on a new chapter.” — Arnab Ray, CEO of Array Innovative Services

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Array Innovative Services Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in promoting and investing in innovative products and services, is celebrating its remarkable 15-year journey with an extraordinary milestone: the launch of Array Ventures. The launch event coincides with the company's anniversary and marks a significant step forward in its commitment to fostering innovation within the startup ecosystem.

Over the past 15 years, Array Innovative Services Pvt Ltd has played a pivotal role in shaping the startup landscape. Its ventures have achieved remarkable success, with PresentationGFX emerging as a global leader in visual communications design services and BPlan Experts standing as a premier business planning and startup consulting firm. The launch of Array Ventures stands as a testament to Array Innovative’s dedication and commitment in supporting startups from inception to fruition.

Arnab Ray, CEO of Array Innovative, spoke about the journey, saying, "Our 15 years have been marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and an unwavering commitment to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit. With the launch of Array Ventures, we are embarking on a new chapter, one that aims to revolutionize the startup ecosystem by providing the necessary resources and support for early-stage ventures to thrive."

Array Ventures, a dedicated studio focused on early stage startups, is founded with a clear vision to nurture and empower early-stage startups. With a comprehensive range of services, expert guidance and equity-based investments through services, Array Ventures envisions catalyzing the growth of innovative ideas and turning them into impactful ventures.

The core vision of Array Ventures is to become a driving force for innovation. By identifying, ideating, promoting, implementing, and scaling up ventures offering innovative products or services, Array Ventures seeks to lead the charge in shaping the future of entrepreneurship.

Array Ventures stands as a partner to innovative startups, offering a unique blend of funding through expert services across the startup lifecycle. Services on offer encompass critical aspects such as feasibility analysis, business planning, pitch deck creation, mentoring, strategic advisory, funding assistance, implementation support, digital marketing, brand identity, website development, and MVP/POC development.

Array Ventures recognizes the significance of investing in innovative startups that have the potential for market transformation. The investment in the form of services ranges from approximately ₹5 lakhs to ₹50 lakhs, with an investment period of 6 months to 2 years and equity dilution ranging from 5% to 25%.

Sauvik Banerjee, COO at Array Innovative, while speaking about the company’s vision stated, "Entrepreneurship is a part of Array Innovative’s DNA, be it in Service excellence, nurturing strong client relationships or in the way our teams operate. As we celebrate 15 years of impact, we look ahead with excitement to the future, where Array Ventures will amplify our commitment to supporting high potential startups through a holistic approach."

Array Ventures invites ambitious entrepreneurs to partner in their journey of innovation and growth. With an array of services spanning feasibility analysis, mentoring, funding assistance, branding, and more, Array Ventures seeks to pave the way for startups to succeed in a competitive landscape.

