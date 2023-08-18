RefillGenie Service Now Available in 24 US States

An industry leader in simplifying med refills has expanded its service areas.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with RefillGenie announced today that its services are now available in 24 states in the United States.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our services in an effort to keep people healthy despite lack of access to a primary care doctor,” said Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder and CEO of RefillGenie.

RefillGenie launched its text-based emergency med refill service nearly two years ago and is now available in 24 states, with plans to eventually provide care in all 50 states.

Regarding RefillGenie’s future growth, Dr. Kelly says he envisions the website as a resource for people who want to stay healthy but don’t have easy access to a doctor. From med refills and lab orders to healthy lifestyle resources, RefillGenie aims to be a home base for anyone who has fallen through the cracks of the healthcare system.

As to how customers rate RefillGenie, one recent user identified as Toby S. highly recommends the company, saying, “This was a very pleasant experience. The doctor just needed a few questions answered for obvious reasons and proof of ID, again for obvious reasons. The entire process was complete within 2 hours. Professional, courteous, seamless, efficient. Lifesaver! Literally!”

For more information, please visit https://refillgenie.com/about-us/ and https://refillgenie.com/faqs/

About RefillGenie

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

