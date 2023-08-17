Association established to gather former public security officers

VIETNAM, August 17 - HÀ NỘI — A congress establishing the Association of Former People’s Public Security Officers of Việt Nam was held in the presence of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Hà Nội on Thursday.

With permission from the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Ministry of Home Affairs signed a decision to establish the association on August 1.

It is considered a major landmark in the 78-year history of the People’s Public Security Force, an affirmation of the importance of former public security officers and the association, and a contribution to the development of the public security force as well as national construction and defence.

The association operates based on the principles of voluntariness, self-management, democracy, equality, transparency, solidarity, and mutual assistance in line with the law. Its activities are under the leadership of the Central Public Security Party Committee, leaders of the Ministry of Public Security, and all-level Party committees of the public security force. It is also managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and local administrations.

The congress, attended by 219 delegates, elected the executive committee, standing board, and inspection board of the association. Sen. Lt. Gen. Lê Quý Vương, former Deputy Minister of Public Security, was elected Chairman of the association for the 2023-2028 tenure.

The congress organising board reported that the number of former public security officers has increased over the years by almost 10,000 annually, to reach more than 110,000 at present. Most of them wished to have a national-level association set up to gather and give support to members.

Addressing the event, PM Chính said the people’s public security is a crucial armed force of the Party, State and people and plays a core role in safeguarding national security and social order and safety. Over the 78 years of development, the force has surmounted countless hardships and bravely fought to achieve various feats of arms.

The Party and State always respect and appreciate the substantial contributions of former public security officers to the national construction and defence. Many policies have been issued to mobilise the strength of the former officers for national development, he went on.

He noted the establishment of the association reflects the Party and State’s care for the force, including the former officers.

In his speech, the Government leader also gave directions for the association’s activities. — VNS