California’s domestic-violence law defines “abuse” broadly to include acts that “destroy the mental or emotional calm of the other party,” the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Riverside said in a ruling published Wednesday as a precedent for future cases.
You just read:
State court broadens domestic abuse protections to include economic harm
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.