Manchin Visits WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital to Unveil Locker at Hostetler Family Resource Center

August 17, 2023

Morgantown, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital for the unveiling of his locker located in the Hostetler Family Resource Center. The Center works to ensure families have the necessary resources while receiving care and services so that their sole focus can be on their child.

“Gayle and I are proud to be a part of the Hostetler Family Resource Center to help ensure every family can have some peace of mind and a place of refuge while their child is in recovery,” said Senator Manchin. “For more than three decades, WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital has provided outstanding care to children from West Virginia, and as your proud Senator from West Virginia, I will continue advocating for resources to help build healthier futures for children across the Mountain State.”

“We are grateful to Senator Manchin and the Manchin family for their unwavering commitment to ensure all West Virginians have access to world-class healthcare close to home,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “We are honored to have Sen. Manchin’s locker displayed in the Hostetler Family Resource Center at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, which serves as a beacon of hope and healing for families across the state and region.”

To view photos of Senator Manchin at the event, click here.