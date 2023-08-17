Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,049 in the last 365 days.

Expanding Workforce Capacity

Governor Arnold Palacios and Lt. Governor David Apatang were joined recently by CNMI Department of Labor Secretary in meeting with the U.S. Department of Labor District Director of the Wage & Hour Division Terence J. Trotter, the U.S. Department of Labor Assistant District Director for Guam and the CNMI Patrick G. Candoleta, and the U.S. Department of Labor Wage & Hour Division Investigator Feng Daniel Wang to sign a memorandum of understanding. 

The post <Strong>Expanding Workforce Capacity</Strong> appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.

You just read:

Expanding Workforce Capacity

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more