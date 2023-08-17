Expanding Workforce Capacity
Governor Arnold Palacios and Lt. Governor David Apatang were joined recently by CNMI Department of Labor Secretary in meeting with the U.S. Department of Labor District Director of the Wage & Hour Division Terence J. Trotter, the U.S. Department of Labor Assistant District Director for Guam and the CNMI Patrick G. Candoleta, and the U.S. Department of Labor Wage & Hour Division Investigator Feng Daniel Wang to sign a memorandum of understanding.
The post <Strong>Expanding Workforce Capacity</Strong> appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.