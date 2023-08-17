Nannyguards Selected by Meta Boost Leaders Network to Advocate for Small Business and Privacy Rights in Washington D.C
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nannyguards, a training and service provider focused on child protection and family safety, is proud to announce that it was one of the 80 small businesses selected by the Meta Boost 2023 Leaders Network to visit Washington D.C. on April 27, 2023, and discuss the challenges and privacy issues facing small businesses, with policymakers. Along with five other businesses representing the state of Washington - Success Bully, Tin Hut bbq, Finally Social, JJ Caprices, and PhotoPad - Nannyguards had the pleasure of being welcomed by Senator Maria Cantwell, Senator Patty Murray, and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene's offices to discuss our respective companies and the overall P future of small business and privacy issues.
As a participant in this important discussion, Nannyguards was able to share its perspectives on small business privacy and the impact of regulatory changes on its operations. The company was also able to learn from the experiences of other small organizations and gain insights into potential policy changes that could impact its industry. "We are thrilled to have been selected by the Meta Boost 2023 Leaders Network to participate in this important discussion," said Denida Grow, founder at Nannyguards. "As a small business, we understand the importance of protecting our customers' privacy and ensuring that any regulatory changes take into account the unique needs of small entities like ours. This experience has given us valuable insights and connections that we will use to continue our efforts to protect our clients’ privacy and safety," said Chris Grow, co-founder at Nannyguards.
Meta Boost 2023 Leaders Network in Washington D.C. is a Meta event that allows companies from around the country to advocate for small businesses. This visit to Washington D.C. was a part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the challenges facing these small businesses and to advocate for policies that support their success.
