HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc. Receives Award For “2023 Dog Jerky-Style Treat of the Year”
We are thrilled to be leading the canine wellness evolution with our extraordinarily innovative treats and supplements”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey Up Jerky Treats, from HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc., have been named 2023 Dog Jerky Treat of the Year by the Independent Pet Innovation Awards Group because they are the only dog jerky treat scientifically formulated with clinically proven ingredients to deliver important health benefits for dogs of all breeds and life stages.
— Athena Boulgarides, Founder & CEO
Journey Up Treats bring together powerful superfoods and premium proteins with prebiotics, omegas 3 & 6, and antioxidants that work symbiotically to promote superior gut health, an improved immune system, skin & coat health, as well as heart and cognitive support. Whether heading out for a daily walk, having an outdoor adventure, or hiking a favorite trail, Journey Up Treats are the #1 choice of dog lovers who care about their pup’s optimal wellness.
“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, and appreciate this acknowledgement of our accomplishments, our commitment to innovation, and our mission of delivering optimal wellness for every dog. Additionally, I want to give a special thanks to Jennifer Kaleta from Big Creek Foods, and Dr. Gregory Sunvold, our Chief Science and Technology Officer, for their brilliant guidance and leadership throughout the formulation and manufacturing of our Journey Up Treats,” said Athena Boulgarides the Founder & CEO of HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc.
The company’s proprietary formula HTPA (HappyTails Prebiotic Advantage) is made by sourcing prebiotics from top ingredient manufacturers GALAM and Lallemand. These prebiotics are clinically proven, safe, and natural. They work symbiotically to promote a balanced gut microbiome and support healthy immune function. Further, HappyTails manufactures their treats in the U.S.
At the core of their innovative formulation is the combination of their ingredients at precise levels, that are capable of creating unprecedented healing of a dog’s digestive tract, immune system and entire being.
The treats do not contain wheat, by-products, corn, soy, rice, white potato, or tapioca. They are also free of sugar, brown sugar, or molasses as well as any type of smoke flavoring, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.
Ideal for dogs of all breeds, and sizes, they come in the following flavors:
• Mango Pump Up™ - Chicken, Coconut & Mango Dog Treats
• Cran It Up™ - Turkey, Pumpkin & Cranberries Dog Treats
• Pumpkin Power Up™ - Beef, Pumpkin & Carrot Dog Treats
• Berry Glow Up™ - Chicken & Blueberries Dog Treats
Launching the Journey Up treats in June 2022, the company recruited key “pupfluencers”, brand ambassadors, and “dogstomers” and asked them to feed their beloved pups the treats for 30 days. 5-star ratings and stories of healing came pouring in - including reversals of Cushing’s, chronic skin issues, leaky gut, and vastly improved energy levels - along with glowing coats, and improved stools.
The company has partnered with Lallemand, Cargill, Adare, Stratum Nutrition, Ingredients by Nature, GALAM, and Gelita. Additionally, industry giants such as Dr. Bart Dunsford and Dr. Sharon Norton serve as advisors to the company, with Dr. Greg Sunvold on board as Chief Science and Technology Officer.
"HappyTails is the only company delivering a jerky treat for dogs that is scientifically formulated with prebiotics, and their unique combination of ingredients, that has positioned them at the forefront, leading the canine wellness evolution to new heights. We’re pleased to award HappyTails Canine Wellness with our 2023 Dog Jerky-Style Treat Of The Year award. It’s clear the company’s Founder & President, Athena Boulgarides, and HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc., are on a journey to create products that can heal and give all dogs their best life. Working with top ingredient manufacturers in the pet industry and scientists behind the scenes, together they are formulating and advancing the field of the pet microbiome," said Travis Grant, Managing Director of the Independent Pet Innovation Awards Group.
HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of MaxGevity, Inc. Their products are available on the company’s Amazon Store, their e-commerce site, mobile app, and through specialty pet & general retailers.
