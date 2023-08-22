ONErpm and VoxFeed Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Artists and Fan Engagement

ONErpm and VoxFeed Announce Strategic Partnership VoxFeed helps ONErpm artists connect and collaborate directly with their fans

ONErpm and VoxFeed today announced a strategic partnership that will help ONErpm artists connect and collaborate with their fans to promote their songs.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ONErpm, a modern record label for artists of the digital age, and VoxFeed, a startup that helps artists go viral on social media, today announced a strategic partnership that will help ONErpm artists connect directly with their fans so they can collaborate on social media content promoting their songs. This announcement builds on an existing and successful working relationship spanning dozens of ONErpm artists around the world.

With VoxFeed, ONErpm artists can efficiently manage hundreds of fan collaborations in parallel. By coordinating the simultaneous release of dozens of pieces of content, from different content creators and fans, tracked by the artist and all based on a similar theme, you start a viral trend that grows exponentially.

"ONErpm has always been at the forefront of empowering artists in the digital age. Our collaboration with VoxFeed underscores our dedication to providing our artists with the most innovative tools to not only share their music but also foster meaningful connections with their fans" stated Miguel Sainz, ONErpm - Marketing Director of IberoLatam.

The partnership is another example of how ONErpm helps its artists maximize the value of their music. With its approach to data and advanced technology, ONErpm offers unparalleled promotion and management to its global base of over 15,000 artists.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ONErpm in this partnership.” said Alejandra Méndez, Head of Operations at VoxFeed. "By facilitating seamless collaboration, our platform offers artists the means to establish meaningful connections with their fans, ultimately translating into increased reach and engagement."

About ONErpm

ONErpm is a modern record label for artists of the digital age, founded in 2010 that aims to redefine the business of music, through entrepreneurship and innovation. With offices in New York, Brooklyn, Nashville, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Bogota, Mexico City, Moscow and Madrid, ONErpm occupies a unique space between traditional record label and distribution company and leverages proprietary technology to capture both creative and revenue-generating opportunities for its music and content creators.

About VoxFeed

VoxFeed is a revolutionary platform that empowers artists and record labels to amplify their presence on social media by facilitating seamless coordination and management of fan collaborations. VoxFeed has earned a reputation for partnering with top-tier artists and introducing emerging talents, solidifying its position as a catalyst for authentic fan engagement in the digital age. To learn more about VoxFeed or to sign up as an artist or a content creator visit the home page.