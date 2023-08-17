Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4100 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in the 4100 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:15 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 19-year-old Dashawn Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

An additional suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

