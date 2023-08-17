Press Releases

08/17/2023

National Listeriosis outbreak being traced to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Aug. 17, 2023

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.— The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) is advising consumers not to eat any flavor of “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups produced by Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY. This is due to a national outbreak of Listeriosis that has been linked to the ice cream cups. At this time, no illnesses related to this outbreak have been identified in Connecticut. There have been Listeria infections in other states that have been linked to this product.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections potentially linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups produced by Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY.

In response to these findings, Real Kosher Ice Cream has been cooperating with the FDA investigation and voluntarily recalled all flavors of “Soft Serve On The Go” 8-oz cups. This product was distributed to retailers in several states including Connecticut. Real Kosher Ice Cream has temporarily stopped production of these products. The recalled product is packaged in an 8 fl. oz. clear plastic cup. The product looks like a soft serve cup served in an ice cream store, with a clear plastic cover with a seal and spoon attached to it.

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD said, “Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Those exposed to Listeria can have symptoms occur within a few hours or as long as two to three days after eating foods that are contaminated. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Listeriosis can be treated with antibiotics, so anyone who suspects they may have the illness should contact their health care provider.”

FDA’s investigation is ongoing and updates to this advisory will be provided as they become available.

Consumers should discontinue consumption of the product immediately. Please dispose of this product or return to your store of purchase for full credit. Consumers with questions may contact our Soft Serve on the Go team at: 845-668-4346 or info@softserveonthego.com. Monday thru Friday 9 am to 5 pm EST.

Grocery and convenience stores that carry the brand are asked to remove the ice cream and contact the manufacturer by calling 845-668-4346 or email info@softserveonthego.com. Monday thru Friday 9am to 5 pm EST.

For more information about listeriosis and this outbreak, visit www.cdc.gov. For more information about the recall, go to www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/default.htm.

-30-