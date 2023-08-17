Attorney General Stein Statement on Medication Abortion

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision limiting the use of the medication abortion drug mifepristone. Importantly, the Fifth Circuit’s decision has no immediate effect on mifepristone’s availability or use because the Supreme Court of the United States has stayed the decision pending its review.

“Women in North Carolina need to know that medication abortion is still legal. It’s safe, effective, and has been used for decades, especially in rural North Carolina where women have less access to care. I am going to keep fighting to make sure women can get safe medical care.”

