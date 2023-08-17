SCCD selects DatamanUSA as a trusted vendor for its staffing needs

DatamanUSA can now provide temporary staffing services to Santa Clarita Community College District

SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Clarita Community College District has entered into a professional services agreement with DatamanUSA LLC, a leader in providing talent management solutions to government agencies for more than 22 years. By virtue of this agreement Dataman will support SCCD in its search for temporary staff in verticals like Administrative/General Clerical, Accounting, Healthcare, Facilities/Custodial and so on.

Dataman has been supporting multiple organizations in the State of California, making it a priority region for us. Our resources are currently working for multiple clients like Superior Court of California, Judicial Council of California, Orange County, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Department of City Planning, Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, County of Santa Clara and so on. DatamanUSA has a local office in Los Angeles, California making it easily approachable and accessible for any communication with our clients in California.

CEO of DatamanUSA LLC, Mrs. Nidhi Saxena says, “Temporary workers are a growing part of American business. Their inherent flexibility keeps them in the forefront of staffing solutions. Keeping this in mind Dataman’s temporary staffing division has been carefully curated with the best recruiters with 10+ years of supporting governmental, higher education, K-12 education, non-profit, tribal government, and other public agencies across the country for their temporary staff needs. Dataman is happy to extend its services to College of Canyons, one of the fastest growing community colleges in the nation.”

The professional services agreement between SCCD and Dataman allows Dataman to provide temporary staffing services to SCCD for the following job positions:

• General Clerical (ex. File Clerk, Data Entry)

• Administrative Assistant

• Receptionist/Switchboard Operator

• Custodian (Day Shift)

• Custodian (Graveyard)

• Accounting Technician

• Maintenance Technician

• Medical Assistant

• Licensed Vocational Nurse

• Registered Nurse

• Executive Assistant

• Others, as and when needed.

About DatamanUSA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA is a leader in providing comprehensive Information Temporary Staffing Services including all categories related to Administrative/Clerical Services, Facilities and Custodial, Healthcare, Professional, Accounting/Finance Services, Information Technology Services, etc. to both commercial and government organizations. Dataman through its Education Center of Excellence supports the Educational Services Industry including schools, colleges, universities, and training centers by helping them meet their ever-changing business needs.

Dataman has a separate division for temporary staffing with carefully selected recruiters to provide the best and most customized services to our clients.

Dataman Temps focuses and delivers temporary staffing. Dataman Temps have experienced recruiters to cater to its client’s temporary staffing needs. Visit DatamanTemps.com for more information.

