Beauty Industry West Elects New Board of Directors
The Board of Directors is developing new programs for its membership.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty Industry West (BIW) is pleased to announce the election of the organization’s Board of Directors, which will serve 2023-2024. The BIW Board is a volunteer position and is the governing body that oversees the strategy, mission and of the association and is responsible for representing the interests of its membership.
Effective immediately, BIW’s Executive Officers are:
BIW President
Dustin Cash
SOS Beauty Group
BIW Vice President
Florence Nacino
KDC/ONE SOCAL Labs
BIW Secretary
Amalia Gonzalez Minerva Research Labs
BIW Treasurer
Joanne Lee
Kaplan MD Skincare
Members of the Board of Directors are:
Ana Sorino (iTrend Solutions), Candace Krose (Necessaire), Eric Light (Aroma Naturals), Erin Breve (Barnette), Francesca Oasis (Kerstin Florian Intl.), Guy Langer (Qumulus Group), Holly Ohriner (Skinn+), Jerry Whitmore (Juniper Labs), Ken Collins (AdCraft Labels), Laura Lam-Phaure (Product Society), Lynn Ludlam (Esche & Alexander), Melissa Hibbert (Shyft Beauty), Oralia De Anda (Best Formulations), Roni Schmelz (K&L Gates), Sarah Chung Park (Landing International), Thammasat Tantipinichwong (Brenntag Specialties), Yi Hsin Chang(Global Ingredient Solutions).
“It is an honor to be reelected to lead this organization and serve our membership,” said Dustin Cash, reelected President of BIW and CEO of SOS Beauty Group. “I look forward to working alongside our talented new board to expand our member benefits and better serve our greater community of beauty industry professionals.”
Under Cash’s stewardship, BIW members will look forward to expanded community and networking opportunities, education, events, industry resources and philanthropic initiatives. Over the past three years, we have witnessed significant changes in the Beauty industry driven by trends, technology, and product innovations. Our Board consists of engaged and experienced members who bring a diverse range of perspectives and a wealth of experiences. They are dedicated to further enhancing our impact on both members and consumers. These new programs will include founder mentorship, digital education, industry innovation awards, career development resources and more.
BIW will host its Innovator of the Year Awards Gala on Tuesday, November 4, 2023, honoring BIW’s “Entrepreneur of the Year”, Florence Nacino as well as BIW’s “Legend of the Year”, John Garruto. For more information, please visit beautyindustrywest.org/events
About BIW
Beauty Industry West (BIW) is a non-profit organization that was established in 1990 by a group of West Coast based industry leaders, including Robert & Suzanne Grayson and Lynn Ludlam. BIW is the premier West Coast trade organization focused on bringing together today's innovators, entrepreneurs, experts, and future industry leaders. We bring together the best of beauty to learn, network, collaborate while having fun! To learn more and to join, visit beautyindustrywest.org.
Hannah Murphy
Nouveau Communications
email us here