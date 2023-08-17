Lehigh and Northampton Counties to Receive Funding to Help Adults with Digital Literacy

August 17, 2023 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today announced $45,000 in grant funding was awarded to the Literacy Center in Lehigh and Northampton counties.

The center will provide 300 adults with guides on digital literacy. The program targets residents who are unemployed, underemployed, without a high school diploma and/or non-native English speakers. The goal of the center is to help participants find, keep and maintain employment.

“This program provides essential education to residents in our community,” said Miller. “Digital literacy has become a necessity in our culture and this funding will help individuals improve their knowledge, thus increasing their employment potential.”

The grant was part of the statewide digital-literacy grants program from the Department of Labor and Industry. More than $685,000 will go to counties across the commonwealth, especially though without access to broadband infrastructure and high-speed internet.

“By helping people learn the foundation of the digital world, they will improve their access to job searching and applying,” said Miller. “It’s a lifelong skill.”

###