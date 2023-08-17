Murphy Administration Accepting Nominations for 24th Annual Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards

(23/P044) TRENTON – New Jersey’s premier program to honor environmental protection leaders in a variety of categories is accepting nominations through Sept. 10 for the 24th Annual Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards Program, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.

This year, the program is accepting nominations for individuals and organizations demonstrating leadership and a commitment to progress in 11 categories: Climate; Clean Air; Watershed Management and Water Resources; Healthy Ecosystems and Habitats; Healthy Communities; Business Sustainability; Community Sustainability; Environmental Justice; Student-led Environmental Education; Teacher-led Environmental Education; and the James J. Florio Emerging Environmental Leader Award.

“DEP recognizes the importance of honoring those New Jersey residents and groups dedicated to the mission of ensuring environmental justice for our most vulnerable communities and developing innovative solutions to address the worsening impacts of climate change,” said Commissioner LaTourette. “We are eager to celebrate their accomplishments and efforts to achieve the Murphy Administration’s climate goals that will help protect our air, land, water and natural resources for generations to come.”

The James J. Florio Emerging Environmental Leader Award, which was introduced last year, recognizes a New Jersey resident currently in high school or college who demonstrates exceptional leadership and has experience coordinating environmental sustainability events.

The Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards Program has recognized 212 winners since the program’s launch in 2000. The DEP, New Jersey Infrastructure Bank and the New Jersey Corporation for Advanced Technology sponsor the program.

Visit the DEP’s Awards Overview webpage to learn more about each category, eligibility and application requirements. Nominations may be submitted online using DEP’s Application Form webpage. Winners will be notified in late fall and honored at an awards ceremony to take place in December.

Questions may be submitted via DEP's Awards Contact webpage.