Victoria seniors benefit from renovated homes

CANADA, August 17 - Seniors and people living with disabilities in Victoria are now living in safer, more comfortable homes with the completion of significant renovations to the Campbell Lodge seniors’ apartment building.

“Not only do these renovations extend the lifespan of a valuable housing resource for seniors in Victoria, they also ensure that residents can stay cool and comfortable during periods of extreme heat,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Our government is proud to have supported these renovations and we will continue to take action to support and respect our seniors so that they can live affordably in their home community.”

Located at 918 Collinson St., Campbell Lodge is a 100-unit multi-family building that was built in 1978. The building required renovations because some of its components had reached the end of their service life, and its residents are susceptible to overheating during heat waves.

“Campbell Lodge residents now have a safe and comfortable home for many years to come, thanks to these recent renovations,” said Marianne Alto, mayor of Victoria. "Affordable housing is a priority for the city. This project is a great example of how we can adapt to and upgrade existing housing to continue to meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents and improve quality of life at the same time.”

Completed renovations include new heat pumps in each unit to cool suites efficiently and help with heating in the winter, and an upgraded building envelope to limit overheating and reduce heat loss, drafts, moisture and mould buildup. Both additions will cut energy costs and improve indoor air quality.

“This project is another example of our government’s commitment to improving care for seniors and people living with disabilities,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Senior Services and Long-Term Care. “I’m pleased that with these renovations. Campbell Lodge has raised the standard of living to a level that residents deserve, and will continue support seniors to age with dignity and comfort in their community.”

Other improvements to Campbell Lodge include new fencing around the building’s perimeter and new stairs and guard rails on back patios. Residents remained in their units during the renovations.

“Preserving homes like these that have served the community for so long is critical to keeping our neighbourhoods strong, healthy and vibrant,” said Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill. “I’d like to thank BC Housing for their work on these renovations, which will make quality of life significantly better for residents, now and in the future.”

Campbell Lodge is owned and operated by the Greater Victoria Housing Society (GVHS), a local non-profit housing provider.

"We are so pleased with the extensive upgrades at Campbell Lodge,” said Virginia Holden, executive director, GVHS. “The building is home to seniors and persons with diverse abilities where upgrades were needed to improve comfort for our residents and increase energy efficiency, while protecting these affordable rental homes for decades to come. The building looks fantastic and creates a sense of pride for the residents who call Campbell Lodge home.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 76,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 3,000 in Victoria.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, provided $8.5 million for the renovations through the Capital Renewal Fund, a 10-year, $1.36-billion investment to preserve and improve existing housing units.

The renovations followed BC Housing's Design and Construction Standards, which include commissioning an energy study, incorporating energy-conservation measures and meeting or exceeding waste-diversion targets.

Learn More:

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC