Project MFG Opens Registration for the 2024 National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Project MFG, a leading organization dedicated to promoting advanced manufacturing skills and addressing the workforce deficit, is excited to announce that registration for the highly anticipated 2024 National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series is now open.
Thaddeus Stevens College students who competed during the 2023 Project MFG Advanced Manufacturing National Championship
The 2024 National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series is a multi-round competition that will kick off in October 2023. Teams will face off in various rounds, with the top four teams advancing to the national finals. The top four teams will take home a grand total of $150,000 in cash prizes, with an impressive $100,000 awarded to the first-place team.
As the manufacturing industry continues to evolve with hi-tech advancements, nurturing the growth of skilled professionals who can meet future workforce demands becomes crucial. Project MFG's National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series serves as a platform to showcase exceptional talent, foster innovation, and inspire the next generation of manufacturing professionals.
Registration for the 2024 competition series is now open, and interested participants are invited to secure their spot by visiting the official website at projectmfg.com. The competition is open to student teams currently enrolled in a manufacturing program.
Important details for the 2024 National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series include:
Qualifying Round: Starting in October 2023, teams will receive drawings and part stock to fabricate a project at their school. Projects will be submitted and judged in January 2024. The top qualifiers will be invited to participate in the regional round competition at no cost to the teams.
Regional Rounds: Teams will face off live at one of three regional sites over two days in February 2024. Projects will be submitted and judged in March 2024. The top qualifiers will be invited to participate in the National Championship at no cost to the teams.
National Championship: Teams will compete live at the national championship site over four days. They will battle it out for a share of the $150,000 in total prizes. The Championship will be documented for our reality series Clash of Trades. Check out last year's National Championship on Project MFG’s YouTube Channel.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of registration for the 2024 National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series," said Bill Ross Chief Operating Officer at Project MFG. "This competition is an opportunity for student competitors to showcase their skills, learn from each other, and contribute to the advancement of the manufacturing industry”.
For more information about the 2024 National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series and to register, please visit projectmfg.com. Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following Project MFG on social media platforms.
About Project MFG
Project MFG is a program of the Global Learning Accelerator Inc. a 501(c)3 nonprofit, partially funded by the Department of Defense Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program, and operated and managed by RD Solutions, LLC. The mission of the Global Learning Accelerator is to develop exciting and innovative learning opportunities that inspire students and participants to explore and pursue their passions for lifelong success
Lauren Davidson
Project MFG
lauren.davidson@projectmfg.com
