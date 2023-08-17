Call for experts from Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine to join the Culture Moves Europe evaluators’ pool

The EU-funded Creative Europe programme invites experts to join its evaluators’ pool for the Individual Mobility Action within the Culture Moves Europe grant programme.

The selected experts will evaluate project proposals submitted by applicants aiming to develop cultural or artistic mobility in a different Creative Europe country to the one they legally reside.

The candidate must be at least 18 years old and have knowledge of and professional experience in one of the following fields: architecture, cultural heritage, fashion design and design, literary translation, music, performing arts or visual arts, as well as in international cultural exchange and/or mobility projects and evaluation.

The expert must be a legal resident of one of the Creative Europe countries (including Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine), be fluent in English (C1) and be available from November 2023 to June 2024 and from October 2024 to February 2025, during the evaluation periods.

Being an expert involves monetary remuneration.

The deadline for applications is 31 August.

Find out more

Press release