DoD announces inaugural innovation challenge on talent management

From Aug. 11 through Sept. 30, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness is hosting the inaugural Talent Management: From the Ground Up Innovation Challenge to capture the diversity of thought, experience, background, and capability offered by our total force and bring forth new ideas on improving talent management across the Department of Defense.

The Talent Management Innovation Challenge encourages DoD military and civilian employees at all levels to submit promising talent management ideas with potential to make an impact across the Department in recruiting, retaining, and promoting a diverse force. It is an opportunity for service members and civilians to have their voices heard, showcase their ingenuity and share passion projects or solutions to better enhance the workplace.

"To remain the best fighting force in the world and effectively compete in today's job marketplace, we must innovate the way we recruit, retain, and develop top talent," said Gilbert Cisneros, under secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. "We are working hard to solve today's talent management challenges, and this challenge reinforces the need to tap into the full range of strengths and capabilities of all our employees. By harnessing the tremendous talent and experiences of our military service members and civilian colleagues, we can bring forth new, innovative, and effective ideas tailored to our personnel."

Participants are encouraged to submit ideas in one of three categories: Recruiting and Accessions, Promotion and Retention, or Wild Card. All ideas will be assessed for broad applicability across the Department and for potential positive impact. Finalists will pitch their idea to a panel of DoD senior leaders for consideration of adoption across the Department.

The DoD 2040 Task Force will help kick off the inaugural Talent Management Innovation Challenge, and the Chief Talent Management Officer and Talent Management Executive Council will oversee future challenges.

"We are always looking for new insights and ideas to evolve and transform the way we do things across the Department. This first ever Talent Management Innovation Challenge will bring forth innovative solutions from those on the ground to help solve the issues of today," said Brynt Parmeter, DoD CTMO. "I encourage both our military and civilian colleagues to bring forth their ideas and help us build a more inclusive and talented workforce in the months and years ahead."

The Talent Management Innovation Challenge is open to all active, guard, and reserve service members and DoD civilian employees. To submit an idea, participants must first create a Platform One account by following the instructions at https://www.innovatedaf.com, then access the Air Force's Guardian and Airmen Innovation Network platform at https://gain.il4.afwerx.dso.mil/dod/dodtm2023/.

For questions, contact: osd.pentagon.ousd-p-r.mbx.dodtm2023@mail.mil

