Air Force announces FY23 Rated Officer Retention Demonstration Program

Published Aug. 15, 2023

Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

Eligible regular Air Force aviators have from Aug. 15 to Sept. 15 to apply for the fiscal year 2023 Rated Officer Retention Demonstration Program, Air Force officials announced earlier this week.

The FY23 National Defense Authorization Act directed the Secretary of the Air Force to execute a demo program that allows select aviators with Undergraduate Flying Training Active Duty Service Commitments expiring in FY24 or FY25 the opportunity to sign a contract for up to $50,000 a year, depending on length of the contract. This authority expires Dec. 31, 2028.

Starting in FY24, the highest monetary incentive amounts will be offered only to aviators who sign a contract three fiscal years prior to the fiscal year their UFT ADSC expires. The monetary amounts will be tiered thereafter. In FY23, Airmen should sign up early to receive the highest valued contracts.

“Retaining our experienced aviators is key to succeeding in a warfighting environment,” said Brig. Gen. Kirsten Aguilar, Air Force Force Management Policy director. “The demo program helps posture the Air Force to reliably retain aviators to meet current and future operational requirements.”

The demo program will be used simultaneously with the Legacy Aviation Bonus Program as a strategic option to meet Air Force retention, training and mission-readiness requirements to maintain lethality of the force.

If the initial demo program is found to be successful and scalable, it may potentially continue with higher funding allocation requests in future years to expand offerings to a broader rated field and/or for an extended period.