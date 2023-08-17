Congratulations to the following Air Force Reserve Command Continuous Process Improvement and Innovation (CI2) Impact Award winners for the award period of 1 Oct 22 – 31 Mar 23:

The Mountain Mover [Impact on Mission Readiness]

Winner: 439th MXG Engineering Technical Assist Request Worksheet CCIP Event Team (Westover ARB, MA)

The Game Changer [Significant Savings]

Winner: 433rd Operations Group Galaxy Spark Team (JBSA-Lackland, TX)

These members selected played a direct role in the improvement of a process resulting in measurable and positive outcomes.