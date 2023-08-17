Submit Release
Air Force Reserve Command Continuous Process Improvement and Innovation (CI2) Impact Award

Congratulations to the following Air Force Reserve Command Continuous Process Improvement and Innovation (CI2) Impact Award winners for the award period of 1 Oct 22 – 31 Mar 23:

  1. The Mountain Mover [Impact on Mission Readiness]

Winner: 439th MXG Engineering Technical Assist Request Worksheet CCIP Event Team (Westover ARB, MA)

  1. The Game Changer [Significant Savings]

Winner: 433rd Operations Group Galaxy Spark Team (JBSA-Lackland, TX)

These members selected played a direct role in the improvement of a process resulting in measurable and positive outcomes.

