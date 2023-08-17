Exercise Patriot Medic sharpens chemical attack response

Master Sgt. Julie Fuleky, a medical technician assigned to the 433rd Medical Group at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and Capt. Ranieka Lee, a clinical nurse also assigned to the 433MDG, provide care for a patient during Exercise Patriot Medic at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2023. Exercise Patriot Medic combined medical personnel from more than a dozen Air Force Reserve squadrons to help build a robust and ready medical force capable of providing trauma, en route care, return-to-duty and evacuation while developing resilient Airmen able to support the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)