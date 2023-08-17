Embracing Global Unity Through Basketball: Starlight International Youth Basketball Open (SIYBO) 2023
Starlight International Youth Basketball Open (SIYBO) made its historic debut on 11 August.SINGAPORE, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Starlight International Youth Basketball Open (SIYBO) made its historic debut on 11 August 2023. Gathering young basketball enthusiasts from the USA, Spain, Russia, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, SIYBO is an event that celebrates the love for basketball and the rich diversity of its participants. With the theme "Whatever It Takes," SIYBO encapsulates the determination of coaches, the passion of players, and the unwavering support of families.
Organised by Touchdown Sports Pte. Ltd., SIYBO took place from 11 to 13 August 2023, at the ActiveSG Clementi Sport Centre in Singapore. The inaugural SIYBO event which partners Under Armour will also see Sport Singapore Team Nila volunteers onsite to support venue operations. The tournament featured players in age categories U10, U12, and U14. Esteemed Guests-of-honour Zhang Zhaoxu, former Chinese National Men’s Basketball Player, and LIN Xiangyang, CEO of China Life Singapore, officiated the launch of SIYBO on 11 August. Their attendance underscored the international significance of SIYBO, fusing the realms of sports and business leadership to inspire and motivate the young athletes on their journey. Along with the support of China Life Singapore as the main sponsor, SIYBO is poised to elevate basketball to even greater heights.
"We are delighted to welcome players, coaches, and families from around the globe to Starlight International Youth Basketball Open," says Adam Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Touchdown Sports. "SIYBO not only celebrates the thrilling sport of basketball but also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, personal growth, and global friendship. We believe that this event will leave a lasting impact on each participant, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose."
As SIYBO paves the way for future editions, Touchdown Sports is committed to upholding the spirit of sportsmanship, fostering international relations, and providing young athletes with an unparalleled platform to showcase their talents. Find out more about the event on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok!
