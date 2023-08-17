Governor Shapiro Appoints Two Pennsylvania Parents to the State Board of Education￼

Fulfilling a critical campaign promise, Governor Shapiro has appointed two parents to the State Board of Education – and they were unanimously confirmed by the Senate



Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that two of his appointees to the State Board of Education – Pennsylvania parents Ernest “Tre” Hadrick and Katherine Christiano – were confirmed to serve on the Board by the Senate last month, fulfilling a critical campaign promise. Governor Shapiro is committed to ensuring parents have a seat at the table and a say in their children’s education, and this confirmation will help ensure that happens on the State Board of Education.

“When I ran for Governor, I made a promise to appoint two parents to the State Board of Education to strengthen our education system and ensure Pennsylvania parents have a seat at the table when it comes to their children’s education,” said Governor Shapiro. “I am proud that that promise is fulfilled. Katherine and Tre are dedicated parents and passionate public servants who have spent their lives empowering Pennsylvania students – and having their voices on the State Board of Education will ensure that parents continue to be engaged in our children’s education.”

Governor Shapiro knows that parents deserve to have a real voice in their children’s education and need to be engaged in their schooling for Pennsylvania students to reach their full academic potential – and the Senate’s confirmation of the Governor’s two appointees affirms the Governor’s commitment to ensuring that parents have a real seat at the table.

Read more about the State Board of Education’s newest members below.

Katherine Christiano is a preschool teacher at Central Nursery School in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and has a background in early childhood education, youth sports programming, and nonprofit management. Ms. Christiano’s previous roles include serving as lead preschool teacher at Wilmington Friends School and as an assistant program coordinator and development manager at the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. She sits on the boards of the William Penn Foundation, the Stoneleigh Foundation, and Opera Philadelphia. Ms. Christiano holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development and education from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in public administration with a focus in nonprofit management from Villanova University.

Ernest “Tre” Hadrick is a school counselor at Central Montgomery County Technical High School in Plymouth Meeting and has worked as a school counselor supporting students for 12 years. He is an adjunct professor at Villanova University’s Education and Counseling Department and works as an extracurricular supervisor for various communities and high schools. Mr. Hadrick is a certified education specialist II by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as an elementary and secondary school counselor K-12 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from North Carolina A&T State University and a master’s degree in elementary and secondary counseling from Wilmington University.

The State Board of Education sets academic standards to establish a high-quality education for Pennsylvania students. Christiano and Hadrick become members of the Board’s Council of Basic Education, which helps to establish standards and regulations applicable to grades K-12.

