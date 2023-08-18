SEO Dude Launches New SEO Service

The service teaches people how one man generated $10 million of sales by doing SEO. People can get SEO training or pay for full-service SEO help.

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SEO Dude , a search engine optimization service provider, is pleased to announce the release of its new subscription service.Search engine optimization, or SEO, is the effort of getting a website to rank well in search results on sites like Google and Yahoo.The founder of SEO Dude, Eric Ferguson, has a track record of success with SEO. He has a video that demonstrates that he generated more than $10 million of sales that were a direct result of his SEO efforts for a separate ecommerce business he used to run.SEO Dude's service allows customers to benefit from his expertise. They can sign up for SEO training, which includes video tutorials that show the exact SEO effort Ferguson undertook to earn more than $10 million in sales. Alternatively, they can pay for a monthly full-service subscription to have SEO Dude perform the SEO work on their behalf.Ferguson says, "What makes SEO Dude different from other services is that I have proof that my SEO strategies have been quite effective for my own business. I didn't just read some SEO books and then try to teach people based on that. I've walked the walk, and I show people exactly what I did to accomplish my success."For more information about SEO Dude or any of its service offerings, please visit SEODude.com.