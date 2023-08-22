The Gaming Baseball by Playfinity Is a Finalist in Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards
The Gaming Baseball was honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2023 in the Sports and Recreation category.
Playfinity’s innovative Active Gaming technology is recognized alongside industry leaders such as Adobe, PepsiCo, Canva, and more.
Screen time and inactivity are on the rise, and 70% of kids drop out of sports by the age of 13 because it is 'no longer fun'. Active Gaming is the future to keep youth active and engaged in sports.”OSLO, NORWAY, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Playfinity’s Gaming Baseball was honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2023 in the Sports and Recreation category.
— Pippa Boothman. CEO, Playfinity.
The Innovation by Design Awards, featured in the September 2023 issue of Fast Company, celebrate visionary designers and forward-thinking businesses that tackle today's most critical challenges while anticipating tomorrow's pressing issues. Now in its 12th year, this prestigious competition showcases a diverse range of esteemed companies, promising startups, and ambitious young talents. Undoubtedly, it stands as one of the most coveted design accolades in the industry.
The Gaming Baseball is the first of its kind. It is regulation size and weight and connects to a free app packed with interactive games to play with teammates, friends, family, or challenging players from around the world in a virtual league. It makes baseball practice and being active more fun and keeps youth playing longer. It provides a playful and engaging way to train, compete in a fun environment, and develop core throwing, catching, and fielding skills.
"Screen time and inactivity are on the rise, and 70% of kids drop out of sports by the age of 13 because it is 'no longer fun'. We truly believe that Active Gaming is the future to keep youth active and engaged in sports, but this is just the beginning," says Pippa Boothman, CEO of Playfinity. "We at Playfinity are honored and proud to have received recognition from Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for our Gaming Baseball and are excited to continue to innovate and create unique products and experiences with the utmost commitment towards creating a healthy, fit, and active world for our kids."
“So much innovation news these days is focused on AI,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This year’s Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it’s human ingenuity that drives invention.”
"We are excited to see how our Gaming Baseball continues to inspire players of all ages to practice more and have fun while doing it! Congratulations to all other Innovation by Design Award honorees," says Pippa Boothman.
The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company’s own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.
Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the August 29, 2023 issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands.
To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list
About Playfinity
Playfinity is the home of Active Gaming. They are a Norwegian sports-tech company on a mission to create a more active future for our kids. Playfinity develops products, technology, and gaming experiences that inspire, motivate, and connect children, coaches, parents, families, friends, and teammates around the world, providing new ways to discover, play, compete, and have fun together based on the sports they love. See more at www.playfinity.com
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
Pippa Boothman
Playfinity
+47 405 50 789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
The one and only Gaming Baseball by Playfinity