Stonewall Structural Engineering Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
Raleigh-based structural engineering firm grew 83%.
Sticking to our core commitments through the turbulence of the past 3 years has allowed us to not only maintain course, but also expand our service area and achieve strong growth results.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc.com has announced that Stonewall Structural Engineering, PLLC has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.
— Chuck LaVerdiere, CEO
“Our mission is to glorify God by empowering dedicated employees to deliver the highest quality structural engineering services, provide exceptional customer service, and produce a reasonable profit for the company,” said Stonewall’s CEO Chuck LaVerdiere. “Sticking to these core commitments through the turbulence of the past 3 years has allowed us to not only maintain course, but also expand our service area and achieve strong growth results.”
The Inc. 5000 is a prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies and has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2023 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies), and generating revenue by March 31, 2019.
2023 Inc. 5000 winners will be honored at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala on October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, TX. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
ABOUT STONEWALL STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING
Stonewall Structural Engineering, PLLC delivers structural inspection and building design services for commercial and residential projects. Operating out of its two locations in Raleigh and Wilmington, North Carolina, the company’s goal is to provide businesses and homeowners with solid, practical, and affordable engineering solutions. Stonewall’s project engineers perform structural inspections in North Carolina from the mountains to the coast, as well as in southern Virginia, and northern South Carolina. The company’s structural design services cover North and South Carolina, as well as Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and California. For more information, visit https://www.stonewalleng.com/
