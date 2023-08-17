Cape Town agency ranked best in South Africa
R17 Ventures AG's South African office has been named the best performance marketing agency in South Africa in the 2023 MEA Markets African Excellence Awards.CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, 17 August 2023, the South African branch of international performance marketing agency, R17 Ventures AG, were announced as the best performance marketing agency in South Africa at 2023 MEA Markets African Excellence Awards.
It’s the second major win of 2023 for the agency that is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland; the first of which was their Clutch 100 award, which saw R17 Ventures being not just the only digital advertising agency to be recognized, but also the only company from its three countries of operation, namely Switzerland, Germany and South Africa to be named a winner.
“We’re incredibly proud of our team and the great work they do in helping our clients meet and exceed their growth targets”, says R17 Ventures CEO and Founder, Raphael Rohner.
Rohner went on to thank the agency’s clients, “While it’s always nice receiving recognition from awards panels, the people I really want to thank over-and-above our incredible staff, are our clients who entrust us with their accelerating their growth – thank you for allowing us the privilege of working with you.”
Owing to its international status, R17 Ventures largely services clients from the DACH, US, Middle East and UK regions; however, the agency has over the past 6 months started working with several large South African brands to help them also increase and grow their market share.
The African Excellence Award comes at a time that the agency moves its South African offices - based in Cape Town - from Century City to the V&A Waterfront in order to keep up with its own internal growth.
“We have seen significant growth in our three years of operation in South Africa” says Dewet Bezuidenhout, who is the Talent Acquisition Lead at R17 Ventures, “-and we’re always on the lookout for world class talent to join our ever-growing team. The move to larger premises at the vibey V&A Waterfront feels like a natural move for us.”
Bezuidenhout says that R17 Ventures is always actively recruiting for performance marketers and creative strategists – and mentions that the agency also has its own career acceleration programme in the form of a paid internship and apprenticeship that offers South Africans with a love for digital and passion for growth the opportunity to upskill themselves and if successful, land a full-time position at the performance marketing agency.
Job vacancies are regularly posted on the R17 Ventures AG LinkedIn page, as well as on their website: www.r17ventures.com.
