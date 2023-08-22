National Neonatal Staffing Services Provides Locum Tenens Staff to RMC Anniston
Relationship Ensures Experienced NICU Nursing Staff on a Flexible BasisBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Neonatal Staffing Services (NNS) has signed a contract with RMC Health System (RMC Anniston) to provide experienced neonatal nurse practitioners (NNP) to the hospital as neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) staffing needs arise. RMC Anniston delivers advanced medical care to multiple medical specialties, including maternity and neonatal care.
According to RMC Anniston, “Appropriate staffing is required to deliver safe and effective care to newborns and their families. NNS has the experience in the industry that meets our needs. Locum Tenens neonatal nurse practitioners improve patient outcomes by providing quality care, flexibility and immediate turnaround. Our doctors and staff appreciate that NNS is nurse practitioner-owned and operated. We find the NNPs they provide are exceptionally high-quality professionals that fit seamlessly into our environment.”
Kathy Lockett, of NNS said, “Taking care of infants and their families is our number one priority. Our experience in the industry ensures that every assignment is a good fit for both our staff and RMC Anniston. The patients at RMC Anniston deserve reliable, experienced neonatal nurse practitioners that are committed to providing outstanding care. Our sincere commitment to RMC Anniston is to create a lasting relationship that provides financial flexibility and offers an impeccable integration with the organization’s employees.”
About RMC Anniston
Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center (RMC) is the premier regional health care provider for a five-county service area in northeast Alabama. RMC is the region’s leading provider of choice for more than 13,500 inpatients, 57,000 outpatients, nearly 1,800 newborn deliveries and 42,000 emergency room visits each year. RMC’s OB/maternity program is the first designated Baby-Friendly birthing facility in the state of Alabama. For additional information please visit www.rmccares.org.
About National Neonatal Staffing
National Neonatal Staffing specializes in matching experienced NNPs and staff nurses with hospitals experiencing NICU staffing needs. Our NICU nurse practitioners not only provide flexibility but can ultimately cost less than full time hospital employees.
National Neonatal Staffing is a nurse practitioner-owned and operated staffing agency that has provided an unmatched level of staffing services nationwide to hospitals for 25+ years. The company’s top priority is to offer a full array of benefits to ensure the success of its clients.
For more information, visit www.neonatalstaffing.com, or contact Kathy Lockett NNP-BC at 404-277-0916.
