Paymerang Wins Bronze Stevie For Medium-Sized Financial Services Company of the Year

RICHMOND, VA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading financial automation platform Paymerang has won the Bronze Stevie for Medium-Sized Financial Services Company of the Year.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.

“It’s an honor to be awarded a Stevie in the 2023 International Business Awards,” said Paymerang CEO, Nasser Chanda. “Our work starts and ends with delivering world-class solutions to our customers through innovative technology. With our customers at the heart of everything we do, we believe that we make a significant impact on the most important industries in America, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, and hospitality.”

The win has also made Paymerang eligible to receive the People’s Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Companies, which is driven by public voting. Votes for Paymerang can be cast at: http://peopleschoice.stevieawards.com.

The International Business Awards, the world’s premier business awards program, grants its signature Stevie Awards to recognize companies, executives and entrepreneurs worldwide for exemplary performance.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ achievements in sustainability initiatives.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency, while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at https://www.paymerang.com/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

