Versatility meets convenience with our Convertible Appliance

Stainless Convertible Upright Freezer-Refrigerator

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A freezer one day; a refrigerator the next. The user gets to decide whether this luxury appliance from Conserv keeps food cold or freezes it for another time. The Conserv FR 1700SS-N Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator can help families store their food appropriately for their needs.

The electronic controls let users select the proper temperature. The appliance uses an even-temperature cooling system that adjusts airflow to maintain a uniform temperature. The refrigerator can be set to between 35.6°F to 46.4°F. The freezer setting reaches a temperature range of -11.2°F to 5°F. An alarm will sound if the door hasn’t been closed properly to ensure food doesn’t spoil or thaw. The freezer even has an air locking system during power outages to keep the cold air in.

“Conserv's convertible freezer-refrigerator uses less energy so you can reduce your impact on the environment. The Energy Star estimated yearly cost is $47, less than $4 a month,” said Vir. “Plus, the convenient frost-free feature takes away any worry about having to manually defrost the freezer.”

The convertible freezer-refrigerator is sleek and perfect for any design style. The external aluminum grip handle makes opening the stainless-steel door a breeze. The door is reversible to give users maximum usability for their space. It’s possible to install two units side-by-side to create a French-door style appliance. The LED lights make it easy to see what’s on all five glass shelves or in the slide-out drawer. The unit measures 67.3 x 30 x 28.5 inches (HxWxD) and has a capacity of 17 cubic feet.

To buy or learn more about convertible freezer-refrigerator visit SmallHome's complete range of innovative products

