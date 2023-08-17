Sports Law Expert Podcast Highlights National Assn of Athletics Compliance President and Brown AVP Shoshanna Engel Lewis
Shoshanna Engel Lewis Is Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Recreation/SWA for Brown University.
Shoshanna Engel Lewis takes over as President of NAAC, where expectations are high that that her leadership will help create an even more orderly and fair playing field in collegiate athletics.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that Shoshanna Engel Lewis, President of National Association of Athletics Compliance (NAAC) and Assistant Vice President at Brown University is the featured guest on the Sports Law Expert Podcast. The podcast segment can be heard here.
Shoshanna Engel Lewis joined Brown in July 2021 as Deputy Director of Athletics, Governance and Student Services/Senior Woman Administrator and was promoted a year later to Assistant Vice President for Athletics/Senior Woman Administrator.
“At a time when the job of being an NCAA compliance professional has become more complicated than ever, Engel Lewis takes over as President of NAAC, where expectations are high that that her leadership will help create an orderly and fair playing field in collegiate athletics,” said Holt Hackney, publisher of Hackney Publications.
Engel Lewis joined Brown from Georgia Tech, where she most recently served as associate vice president for athletics governance and inclusion, facilitating all athletics governance, ethics and compliance, legal and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. In addition to serving as Georgia Tech's associate and senior associate athletics director for compliance beginning in 2013, she was the institute's first deputy Title IX coordinator for athletics from 2015 to 2020. She was also a member of the NCAA Interpretations Committee from 2015 to 2019.
Engel Lewis previously held positions at Yale University, North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina, and Tulane University.
A graduate of Yale University, Engel Lewis was a standout Academic All-American gymnast for the Bulldogs. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science in 2003 and went on to earn a master's degree in sport administration from the University of North Carolina in 2007.
