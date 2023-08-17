Comitta, Kane Secure $100,000 for KACS New Building Project

West Chester − August 17, 2023 – Kennett Area Community Service’s (KACS) plans to build a new, larger facility to house its food cupboard, emergency assistance, and other programs recently got a major boost thanks to $100,000 in state funding secured by state Senators Carolyn Comitta and John Kane.

Comitta and Kane worked together to secure the grant funding, which comes through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, to support architectural and engineering costs related to the non-profit organization’s new building project.

“I am thrilled to support KACS’s plans to expand and grow in its mission to help more individuals and families in southern Chester County overcome poverty and achieve self-sufficiency,” Senator Comitta said. “And I want to thank KACS supporters, staff, and volunteers who continuously strive to serve the community with effectiveness, integrity, and respect for the dignity of all people.”

“KACS is an invaluable asset to our Chester County communities. They provide essential services to those in need and work tirelessly to combat poverty,” said Senator Kane. “Their dedication and hard work are truly inspiring, and we are fortunate to have them as a partner in our efforts to make our community a better place for all. This funding will allow KACS to continue servicing folks in need not only with food but also with social services and life-enhancing workshops.”

“The offices of Senator Kane and Senator Comitta have been instrumental in helping us plan for this vital project that will serve those experiencing food insecurity and imminent and actual homelessness in southern Chester County, said Leah Reynolds, M.S.P.L., KACS Executive Director. “They have been proactive by reaching out to us to tell us about opportunities, and their guidance has been invaluable.”

Currently operating out of two buildings in Kennett Square Borough, the group plans to build a 24,500 square-foot-building on 5.8 acres of land donated by Michael and Nancy Pia located on West Cypress Street in Kennett and New Garden Townships.

The new facility is expected to include a 10,000-square-foot warehouse for food storage and distribution, as well as space for a food cupboard, social service offices, workshops, and administrative operations. The new building will provide much needed space for KACS to expand its offerings to meet the needs of a growing population, as building upkeep and maintenance at its current home are no longer cost-effective or sustainable. In addition, the new site also offers the potential for room to grow and further expand in the future.

KACS offers several important services to the community:

Its food cupboard is the largest in Southern Chester County. In June, it fed more than 2,300 individuals and distributed more than 83,330 pounds of food.

Its Social Services Program offers financial assistance, emergency housing assistance, and collaboration with local agencies to connect vulnerable individuals and families with sustainable living solutions.

And its Bridges Out of Poverty workshops help employers, community organizations, social service agencies, and individuals comprehensively reduce poverty.

For more information about KACS, visit www.kacsimpact.org