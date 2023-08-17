New Leadership Position Adds Value To Commercial Capital's Growth Strategy

Jonathan Yount appointed COO of Commercial Capital Company Jonathan Yount

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading provider of equipment financial solutions for small business, Commercial Capital Company appointed Jonathan Yount as Chief Operating Officer. Reporting directly to Mitch Rice, CEO, Yount will be responsible for developing growth strategies and overseeing the company's day-to-day operations.

"Jonathan is a proven leader with a track record of entrepreneurial success," said Rice. "His appointment as COO is a natural progression for him and I am confident that he will be instrumental as we continue to grow."

Flourishing amidst economic uncertainty is no small task given the continued business disruptions faced by the equipment finance industry including inflation, rising costs, supply chain issues, new technologies, rapid growth and regulatory compliance — to name just a few.

Market leaders embrace technology that can help transform challenges into opportunities. Forward-thinking business leaders — like Yount — know they must continue to grow through change and business disruption to remain competitive.

Yount has a strong history of developing growth strategies and managing sales teams that produce results and increase revenue. With more than 15 years of experience in healthcare and the financial services industry which include positions at Merck, Genomind and AltheaDx, Yount is the ideal person for the COO position.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role at Commercial Capital and continue to build upon the company's current success at serving the small business community," said Yount.

About Commercial Capital Company

Commercial Capital Company is a leading provider of financial solutions for small business. We're dedicated to providing the best capital equipment financing experience to individual businesses and equipment vendors. We guide local small business owners through the commercial credit process by listening to their goals and structuring financial options that promote their growth.

For more information, visit www.ccckc.com.