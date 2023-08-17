New Opinions: August 17

Disciplinary Board v. Pilch 2023 ND 162

Docket No.: 20230152

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam Highlight: Lawyer suspended.

Disciplinary Board v. Pilch 2023 ND 161

Docket No.: 20230147

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Lawyer disbarred.

Disciplinary Board v. Overboe 2023 ND 160

Docket No.: 20230090

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Lawyer suspended.

Disciplinary Board v. Baird 2023 ND 159

Docket No.: 20230075

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Lawyer suspended.

Interest of A.M. 2023 ND 158

Docket No.: 20230209

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Order terminating parental rights summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2), (4), and (7).

Interest of A.B. 2023 ND 157

Docket No.: 20230197

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).

Sayler v. Sayler 2023 ND 156

Docket No.: 20230004

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: A motion to relocate is not necessary when residential responsibility has not previously been established. Therefore, consideration of the Stout-Hawkinson factors is not necessary when the district court originally determines parental responsibility of parents living in different states. The purpose or motive for a unilateral move is one of the many factors courts should consider and weigh when determining parental responsibility.

State v. Petersen 2023 ND 155

Docket No.: 20230049

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: DUI/DUS

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: Law enforcement exceeds its community caretaking function when it opens the door of a sleeping occupant’s parked semi-truck and steps onto the running boards in an attempt to gather information without first attempting to get a response from outside of the vehicle. Under prong two of the inevitable discovery doctrine, the State must prove that the evidence would have been found without the unlawful activity and must show how the discovery of the evidence would have occurred.

Estate of Froemke 2023 ND 154

Docket No.: 20220321

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: PROBATE - WILLS - TRUSTS

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A witness must demonstrate some basis for forming an intelligent judgment as to the value of land before offering lay opinion testimony about the value of the land. A property owner may present opinion testimony about the value of his property even when the opinion relies upon information from another. Out-of-court statements are non-hearsay if they are offered for their independent legal significance where the utterance of the words is, in itself, an operative fact which gives rise to legal consequences.

Highlight: In a negligence action, a proximate cause is a cause which, as a natural and continuous sequence, unbroken by any controlling intervening cause, produces the injury, and without which it would not have occurred. A court will not disturb a jury’s damages verdict unless the verdict is so excessive or inadequate as to be without evidentiary support. The jury must determine the damages to which a party is entitled within reasonable limits, based upon the evidence. If those limits have been exceeded, it is the court’s duty to make a proper reduction or grant a new trial.

State v. Kollie 2023 ND 152

Docket No.: 20220343

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: HOMICIDE

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A sidebar addressing routine evidentiary or administrative matters during trial, even without an adequate record, is not a closure implicating the public trial right. The plain language of the statute criminalizing murder provides alternative means of committing the offense. A jury is not required to unanimously agree upon which of the alternative means of committing murder it believes the State proved beyond a reasonable doubt. For purposes of double jeopardy, criminal offenses are different if each offense contains an element not contained in the other offense. Irrelevant evidence is not admissible. Rights of a deceased victim may be exercised by family members and others as provided in N.D. Const. art. I, § 25(4). Section 25 does not provide for the court’s enforcement of a crime victim’s rights on behalf of a deceased victim absent the assertion by an individual listed under § 25(4). An erroneous evidentiary ruling is disregarded as harmless error under N.D.R.Crim.P. 52(a) if it does not affect the defendant’s substantial rights.

Wootan v. State 2023 ND 151

Docket No.: 20230036

Filing Date: 8/17/2023

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: Once the State moves for summary judgment on a post-conviction application, the defendant must provide evidentiary support for their application in response to the State’s motion. Summary judgment on a post-conviction application is proper when the defendant fails to provide evidentiary support to show a genuine issue of material fact.