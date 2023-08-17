Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers aircraft landing gear market analysis and every facet of the aircraft landing gear market research. As per TBRC’s aircraft landing gear market forecast, the aircraft landing gear market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.48 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.3% through the forecast period.

The increase in procurement of modern generation aircraft is expected to propel the aircraft landing gear market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest aircraft landing gear market share. Major players in the market include Safran, Collins Aerospace, Liebherr, Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd., Triumph Group, AAR Corporation, CIRCOR International Inc., GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Magellan Aerospace Corporation, SPP Canada Aircraft Inc., Hawker Pacific Aerospace.

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Segments

1) By Gear Type: Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

3) By End User: OEM, Aftermarket

This type of landing gear is the undercarriage of an aircraft that supports the aircraft to take off, land, and taxi without any damage. It generally consists of structural members, hydraulics, energy absorption components, brakes, wheels, and tires, and provides direct control of the aircraft through the provisions of integrating supportive systems for the aircraft.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

