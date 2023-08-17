CHUCK ROBERTS CUSTOMERS FILE $24M IN COMPLAINTS
Did You Suffer Losses with Chuck Roberts at Stifel Nicolaus? Contact KlaymanToskesNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages customers of Chuck Roberts (CRD# 2064602) who suffered losses at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes reports the filing of $24 million in investment recovery claims by customers of Chuck A. Roberts, a leading broker/investment advisor at Stifel’s New York, NY branch. The pending complaints relate to Roberts’ misrepresentations of investments in structured notes to his customers.
Roberts’ most recent complaint alleges $1,000,000 in damages at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. The customer further alleges that Roberts made negligent misrepresentations in connection with an outside investment in a hedge fund, and with structured notes purchased at Stifel.
Some investors allege Roberts sold millions of dollars in structured notes by trading his customers’ accounts frequently and engaging in unauthorized trading to generate large commissions.
Certain complaints alleged Roberts overconcentrated his customers’ monies in structured notes tied to stocks such as Dynatrace, Pinterest and Snapchat, or in volatile indexes, including the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI).
A brokerage firm/financial advisor’s failure to consider an investor’s age, net worth, investment objectives, risk tolerance, and other factors when making a recommendation, is a basis for liability in a FINRA arbitration claim. Affected investors are encouraged to come forward and pursue a financial recovery for any losses suffered.
If you suffered losses with Chuck Roberts and/or any other broker at Stifel, Nicolaus and Co., contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman for a free consultation at 888-997-9956 or lawrence@klaymantoskes.com to discuss your recovery options.
