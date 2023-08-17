Holabird's massive "Raise a Glass to Yesteryear" auction, Aug. 24-27, online and live in Reno, features over 2,000 lots

30 inch by 30 inch land deed signed by Benjamin Franklin, dated April 11, 1787, for 282 acres of land known as “Powersburg” in Pennsylvania (est. $25,000-$50,000).

Magnificent sculpture by Zhang Lizi, titled Nine Dragons of Guangxi (1989), a representation of the Chinese goddess Guan Yin, the goddess of mercy and compassion (est. $30,000-$50,000).

Original large format color lithograph by African-American artist Grafton T. Brown of different views of the Comstock in 1864 – Virginia City in the Nevada Territory (est. $25,000-$45,000).

Beaded leather gun belt and two pistol holsters likely worn by a Native American performer in a Miller Bros. Wild West show at the 101 Ranch near Stillwater, Okla. (est. $20,000-$50,000).