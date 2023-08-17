Library of Congress Announces Fall 2023 Concert Series

Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin is 2023 Library of Congress Jazz Scholar, Dalí Quartet to Perform with Clarinetist Ricardo Morales

Brazilian jazz pianist, composer and vocalist Eliane Elias kicks off the fall 2023 season of Concerts from the Library of Congress on Oct. 13. The series presents a diverse lineup of chamber music and jazz concerts in the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium, along with conversations with musicians and composers, educational projects, and curated displays showcasing collections from the Library’s Music Division.

Events are free and open to the public. Patrons can register to attend events on the Concerts from the Library of Congress website. Due to upgrades to the Library’s event registration system, spring 2024 events will be announced separately in December.

Marking the birthday of the series’ founding benefactor Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge, the annual Founder's Day program presents "Piece Offerings: Focused Encounters with Recent Works" from two American voices, Roger Reynolds and Kate Soper. Performances by pianist Eric Huebner, computer musician Jacob Sundstrom and the Wet Ink Ensemble will accompany onstage conversations with the composers.

The season’s jazz offerings are made possible through the generous support of the Revada Foundation of the Logan family. Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin will perform with her band in a mini-residency as the Library of Congress Jazz Scholar for the 2023 season. On Nov. 29, violist Richard O'Neill and pianist Jeremy Denk give a recital highlighting one of the Library’s Stradivari instruments. O’Neill will play the 1690 Tuscan Medici viola, on loan from the Tuscan Corporation.

Fall 2023 Programs

Friday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.: Eliane Elias Quartet

Eliane Elias is a highly acclaimed pianist, composer and vocalist, with numerous Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards. Her unique style seamlessly blends jazz with the lively rhythms of her Brazilian heritage, showcasing her exceptional piano skills and smooth vocals. Presented through the generous support of the Revada Foundation of the Logan Family. Reserve tickets here.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.: Meta4 Quartet

Well-known in music venues such as the Vienna Konzerthaus and Madrid’s Auditorio Nacional de Música, Finland’s Meta4 Quartet is noted for a striking range of color and articulation. Meta4 brings its distinctive performance style to works by composers Kaija Saariaho and Dmitri Shostakovich, and Jean Sibelius’s string quartet “Intimate Voices,” op. 56. Join for a pre-concert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion. Reserve tickets here.

Monday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.: Founder’s Day Concert

Piece Offerings: Focused Encounters with Recent Works

In the spirit of Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge’s support of new music, the Library is pleased to celebrate the birthday of the series founder with an inaugural set of “Piece Offerings: Focused Encounters with Recent Works,” where the audience will hear a single work or portion of a work, followed by an onstage discussion with its creators. Composers Roger Reynolds and Kate Soper will be joined by pianist Eric Huebner, computer musician Jacob Sundstrom and the Wet Ink Ensemble. Reserve tickets here.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.: Lakecia Benjamin

Lakecia Benjamin's explosive performances are a testament to her energy and dedication. As the 2023 Library of Congress Jazz Scholar, Benjamin will inspire and educate through her performance and educational engagement. Reserve tickets here.

Monday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.: Richard O’Neill, viola and Jeremy Denk, piano

Longtime chamber music partners O’Neill and Denk bring a program of landmark works for the viola, including music by Robert Schumann, Paul Hindemith, J.S. Bach and Rebecca Clarke. O’Neill will play the 1690 Tuscan-Medici viola, on loan to the Library from the Tuscan Corporation, one of only a handful of Stradivari violas in existence. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion. Reserve tickets here.

This concert has been rescheduled from the spring 2023 season.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.: Escher Quartet with Jason Vieaux, guitar

The Escher Quartet joins forces with guitarist Jason Vieaux for a program of chamber music by Boccherini, Bach, Beethoven and Castelnuovo-Tedesco, plus an excerpt from Pat Metheny’s “Four Paths of Light.” Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion. Reserve tickets here.

This concert has been rescheduled from the spring 2023 season.

Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m.: Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah

Trumpeter, composer and producer, Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (formerly known as Christian Scott) performs his latest work, “Axiom,” with his band. Adjuah is the creator of “Stretch Music,” a jazz-rooted, genre-blind musical form that tries to “stretch” jazz’s rhythmic, melodic and harmonic conventions to encompass multiple musical forms and cultures. Presented through the generous support of the Revada Foundation of the Logan Family. Reserve tickets here.

This concert has been rescheduled from the spring 2023 season.

Friday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m.: Cécile McLorin Salvant Quintet

Three-time Grammy Award winner and MacArthur Fellow, Cécile McLorin Salvant presents music from her recent project “Ghost Song,” a mix of seven original songs and five covers on themes of ghosts, nostalgia and yearning. Presented through the generous support of the Revada Foundation of the Logan Family. Reserve tickets here.

This concert has been rescheduled from the spring 2023 season.

Monday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m.: Dalí Quartet with Ricardo Morales, clarinet

Stradivari Anniversary Concert

Silver Medal winner of the Piazzolla Music Competition, the Dalí Quartet will perform on the Library’s Stradivari instruments with a curated program featuring works by Puerto Rican composer Sonia Morales-Matos, Spanish composer Joaquín Turina, Cuban clarinetist and composer Paquito D’Rivera, Beethoven and Weber. Reserve tickets here.

Join for a pre-concert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Coolidge Auditorium, followed by a lecture at 7 p.m. by violin collector David Fulton.

