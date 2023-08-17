New JudgePilot Open Review Platform Fosters Connections Between People and Businesses
Site provides authentic, unbiased reviews and ratings that help consumers make informed decisionsNEW YORK, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's digital world, reviews are vital when people are looking to spend their money. Fortunately, JudgePilot is ahead of the game with its new open review platform, which is the ultimate destination for users to share buying and using experiences, which help others make better, informed choices. JudgePilot reviews and ratings come directly from verified customers who have actually used the products or services being evaluated.
Current research has shown that 87% of shoppers will always read online reviews before they make a purchase. 94% of these consumers say they are directly influenced by reviews in their buying decisions.
“Real customers provide their opinions to help guide you to better purchasing decisions. Thanks to JudgePilot, companies now have actionable information and will be motivated to keep up the standards and improve their products and services. The process develops connections between people and businesses, resulting in meaningful experiences for everyone involved,” said a spokesperson for JudgePilot.
Reviews are vetted through a strict monitoring process to catch questionable or fraudulent activity and there are regular audits of existing, cached reviews.
JudgePilot seeks balanced feedback. It does not remove or suppress negative reviews because any criticism can be just as important as praise. Consumers will see real names and detailed observations, as JudgePilot strives for information transparency.
For example, the pomuyoo reviews page contains multiple reviews, along with relevant company background and contact information for the Chinese brand specializing in stylish bridesmaid dresses.
JudgePilot is methodical in how it ensures that each review is authentic by:
- Verifying consumer purchase order and receipt
- Tracking IP addresses – setting limits per user
- Using cutting-edge technology to detect fake or paid reviews
- Supervising every submission for quality control
“Whether you are researching a major purchase, choosing a service provider or just looking for recommendations for local businesses, JudgePilot gives you unfiltered and impartial feedback – directly from real customers,” added the spokesperson. “Our reviews give consumers confidence in their choices so you can get the most for your money.”
For more information and to join JudgePilot, visit https://www.judgepilot.com/.
John Neth
JudgePilot
support@judgepilot.com