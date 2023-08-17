Community Emergency Response Team Training Offered in Spanish

North Carolina Emergency Management is offering a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training for Spanish speakers at the Westarea Fire Department in Fayetteville. The class will be given in Spanish and take place over two days, September 9 and 16. The class is limited to 30 people and registration is due September 1, 2023.

The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. CERT offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, which allows them to focus on more complex tasks. Through CERT, the capabilities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters are built and enhanced. We welcome individuals of all abilities.

Spanish-language class: September 9 and 16, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Westarea Fire Department, Station 15

6989 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville

Register by September 1 – class is limited to 30 people. Register on NCTERMS