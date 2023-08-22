A NEW NATIONAL "MENTAL HEALTH HOTLINE" IS ASSISTING THOSE IN NEED
Free, 24/7 Service Answers Urgent Need for More ResourcesUNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Mental Health Hotline” (MHH) is now taking calls, as the latest national response to rising rates of suicide and overdose in a public health epidemic that some researchers believe is getting worse. The groundbreaking initiative seeks to provide mental health support for every person who needs it. Callers from any state can now dial “1-866-903-3787” at any time of day or night to connect with a trained counselor who is there to listen and offer resources as needed. Dialing “#2245” from a mobile phone is another quick way to be connected to a counselor.
The Mental Health Hotline has arrived on the scene at a critical time, both for those who are struggling and for those responding to the need:
· One in two people worldwide will develop a mental health disorder in their lifetime, according to a global study released last month by Harvard Medical School and the University of Queensland.
· Roughly half of the U.S. population lives in an area where there is a shortage of mental health professionals, and many therapists have stopped taking new clients. That means MHH may be the first or only point of contact in a crisis for millions of people.
· Meanwhile, hotlines are overwhelmed. Just over a year after it launched, “988,” the federally mandated suicide and crisis number, is struggling to consistently meet the overwhelming demand for service across states. There are also concerns about funding.
This gap between the supply of mental health services and their demand is one that MHH is uniquely suited to fill as a privately funded initiative. MHH can provide a service where others may not be able to. For the millions of people affected by mental health and substance use disorders, that is good news.
