Enteral Nutrition Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 16,289.29 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

The global enteral nutrition market generated revenue of US$ 8,182.73 million in 2022 and is estimated to surpass the market valuation of US$ 16,289.29 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Due to an aging population, an increase in the number of malnutrition victims undergoing treatment, and decreased product costs, the global enteral nutrition market is expanding significantly. Infants who are malnourished and deficient in vitamins and minerals are most susceptible to illness and death. Hence, this is the preferred method of feeding infants.
Particularly in wealthy nations, the population is rapidly aging. In 2020, the UN predicted that by 2050, there would be approximately 1.5 billion people worldwide who are 65 years of age or older. Because they are more likely to develop chronic illnesses, members of this population frequently need enteral nutrition as a component of their treatment or to maintain their nutritional status. By 2023, the World Health Organization predicts that chronic diseases will be responsible for 73% of all fatalities globally. Due to their diminished appetite or difficulty eating, many patients with severe illnesses become malnourished, necessitating the administration of enteral nutrition.
One of the important causes driving the demand for sip feeds to address the nutritional needs of babies is the increase in preterm births. As per WHO, preterm births account for 5 to 18% of all births worldwide. The demand for enteral nutrition is also rising as a result of the ongoing growth in nutritional and other inadequacies, particularly the severe lack of proteins, micronutrients, and other nutrients, particularly in newborns and pregnant women.
The enteral nutrition market is expanding as a result of the rising number of hospital admissions around the world. According to research, over 25% of all hospital patients need some kind of nutritional help because they are undernourished or can't eat on their own. In many situations, enteral nutrition—which guarantees the delivery of essential nutrients through a tube straight into the digestive tract—is desirable. It supports healing, preserves muscular mass, and enhances the general health of patients.
𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The standard protein diet captures a sizeable 51.4% of the market revenue share. The need for regular protein diets is likely to increase even more due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an older population, and growing hospital admissions. Additionally, more efficient and user-friendly protein diet products have been created owing to advances in nutritional research and technology. These developments are anticipated to propel the standard protein diet category at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% in the next years, along with rising awareness of the value of nutritional support in patient recovery.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
North America captured the highest revenue share of the global enteral nutrition market. This is due to the high frequency of chronic diseases, huge healthcare spending, comprehensive insurance coverage, and a sizable number of hospitalizations.
In the United States, there are more than 46 million older persons who are 65 or older in 2022, and by 2050, that number is expected to rise to almost 90 million, according to the Rural Health Information Hub 2022. Due to the increased use of enteral nutrition in this age range, the incidence of the elderly population is anticipated to drive this segment's growth.
Additionally, the leading market participants in this region are increasingly launching cutting-edge enteral feeding formulas, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. For instance, Kate Farms introduced their closed feeding system, which delivers plant-based formulae in a 1-liter bag that is ready to hang, in August 2021. Patients in intensive care settings who require tube feeding now have access to clinically tested, plant-based nourishment thanks to this closed-system packaging. Such measures are anticipated to support market expansion in this area.
Both the United States and Canada have high rates of hospital admissions each year. The Canadian Institute for Health Information estimates that in 2020, there will be roughly 1 million hospital admissions in Canada. According to the American Hospital Association, the enteral nutrition market in the United States saw over 36.5 million hospital admissions over the same time period. The need for enteral nutrition is increased by the fact that a sizable fraction of these patients require dietary assistance while they are receiving medical care.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
Leading companies with extensive product portfolios, global reach, and successful financial results dominate the market. For instance, the American company Abbott markets and sells its goods in more than 150 nations worldwide. Nestlé stated in January 2023 that may invest US$ 43 million to expand its manufacturing facilities in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in the United States.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• Global Health Products, Inc.
• Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
• NestlÃ Health Science
• Danone SA
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Victus, In.
• Abbott Laboratories
• Hormel Foods Corporation
• Fresenius Kabi AG
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Standard Protein Diet
• High Protein Supplement
• Protein for Diabetes Care Patient
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Hospital Sales
• Retail
• Online
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
