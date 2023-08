Enteral Nutrition Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 16,289.29 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ generated revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ‘ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to surpass the market valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ“% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/enteral-nutrition-market Due to an aging population, an increase in the number of malnutrition victims undergoing treatment, and decreased product costs, the global enteral nutrition market is expanding significantly. Infants who are malnourished and deficient in vitamins and minerals are most susceptible to illness and death. Hence, this is the preferred method of feeding infants.Particularly in wealthy nations, the population is rapidly aging. In 2020, the UN predicted that by 2050, there would be approximately 1.5 billion people worldwide who are 65 years of age or older. Because they are more likely to develop chronic illnesses, members of this population frequently need enteral nutrition as a component of their treatment or to maintain their nutritional status. By 2023, the World Health Organization predicts that chronic diseases will be responsible for 73% of all fatalities globally. Due to their diminished appetite or difficulty eating, many patients with severe illnesses become malnourished, necessitating the administration of enteral nutrition.One of the important causes driving the demand for sip feeds to address the nutritional needs of babies is the increase in preterm births. As per WHO, preterm births account for 5 to 18% of all births worldwide. The demand for enteral nutrition is also rising as a result of the ongoing growth in nutritional and other inadequacies, particularly the severe lack of proteins, micronutrients, and other nutrients, particularly in newborns and pregnant women.The enteral nutrition market is expanding as a result of the rising number of hospital admissions around the world. According to research, over 25% of all hospital patients need some kind of nutritional help because they are undernourished or can't eat on their own. In many situations, enteral nutritionโ€”which guarantees the delivery of essential nutrients through a tube straight into the digestive tractโ€”is desirable. It supports healing, preserves muscular mass, and enhances the general health of patients.๐’๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐š๐ซ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ข๐ง ๐ƒ๐ข๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe standard protein diet captures a sizeable 51.4% of the market revenue share. The need for regular protein diets is likely to increase even more due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an older population, and growing hospital admissions. Additionally, more efficient and user-friendly protein diet products have been created owing to advances in nutritional research and technology. These developments are anticipated to propel the standard protein diet category at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% in the next years, along with rising awareness of the value of nutritional support in patient recovery.๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žNorth America captured the highest revenue share of the global enteral nutrition market. This is due to the high frequency of chronic diseases, huge healthcare spending, comprehensive insurance coverage, and a sizable number of hospitalizations.In the United States, there are more than 46 million older persons who are 65 or older in 2022, and by 2050, that number is expected to rise to almost 90 million, according to the Rural Health Information Hub 2022. Due to the increased use of enteral nutrition in this age range, the incidence of the elderly population is anticipated to drive this segment's growth.Additionally, the leading market participants in this region are increasingly launching cutting-edge enteral feeding formulas, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. For instance, Kate Farms introduced their closed feeding system, which delivers plant-based formulae in a 1-liter bag that is ready to hang, in August 2021. Patients in intensive care settings who require tube feeding now have access to clinically tested, plant-based nourishment thanks to this closed-system packaging. Such measures are anticipated to support market expansion in this area.Both the United States and Canada have high rates of hospital admissions each year. The Canadian Institute for Health Information estimates that in 2020, there will be roughly 1 million hospital admissions in Canada. According to the American Hospital Association, the enteral nutrition market in the United States saw over 36.5 million hospital admissions over the same time period. The need for enteral nutrition is increased by the fact that a sizable fraction of these patients require dietary assistance while they are receiving medical care. Nestlรฉ stated in January 2023 that may invest US$ 43 million to expand its manufacturing facilities in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in the United States.๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:โ€ข Global Health Products, Inc.โ€ข Mead Johnson Nutrition Companyโ€ข Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.โ€ข Nestlรƒ Health Scienceโ€ข Danone SAโ€ข B. โ€ข Global Health Products, Inc.โ€ข Mead Johnson Nutrition Companyโ€ข Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.โ€ข Nestlรƒ Health Scienceโ€ข Danone SAโ€ข B. Braun Melsungen AGโ€ข Victus, In.โ€ข Abbott Laboratoriesโ€ข Hormel Foods Corporationโ€ข Fresenius Kabi AGโ€ข Abbott Laboratoriesโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Standard Protein Dietโ€ข High Protein Supplementโ€ข Protein for Diabetes Care Patientโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Hospital Salesโ€ข Retailโ€ข Online๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spaino Rest of Western Europeโ€ข Eastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiao Rest of Eastern Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando South Koreao ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao South Africao UAEo Rest of MEAโ€ข South Americao Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America 