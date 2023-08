United States Men's Hair Care Products Market to Witness Huge Growth Trajectory of US$ 3,178.59 Million By 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง'๐ฌ ๐ก๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is expected to witness a rise in revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ— ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ from ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ‘ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

With the introduction of numerous hairstyling, hair regrowth, and hair colorant products during the past ten years, the US haircare products market has undergone numerous changes. While the hair colorant and conditioner categories may experience quick adoption rates over the projected period, the hair styling segment is likely to continue its market dominance.The environment and climate are worsening and changing every day, which is exacerbating the growth in hair and scalp damage. Men's hair issues such as hair graying, dandruff, and hair loss are causing more men to express serious worries. Customers are forced to track for alternatives to protect the health of their hair and stop more hair issues as a result of the worries.Males have progressive hair loss frequently. Androgenetic alopecia is the most typical type of hair loss. For instance, 50 million American males are thought to be affected by androgenetic alopecia, according to Medline Plus. As a result, the demand for hair care products has increased during the forecast period.Consumers in the United States are becoming more interested in personalized goods. In the United States in 2021, the L.E.K. poll found that 26.0% of all men bought their personal care goods on their own rather than having a partner or family member do it. The rising customer preference for particular hair care products will drive market growth. For instance, Pete & Pedro created customized hair care and grooming packages with real ease, offering the customer a variety of shampoo alternatives.๐‡๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ– ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐งThe hair styling segment dominated the global market. In 2022, the segment generated maximum sales of US$ 831.58 million. The high performance of the segment can be due to men's increased demand for hair styling products, which is being driven by their desire to achieve flexible and fashionable hairstyles.Additionally, the segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Manufacturers constantly innovate and release fresh formulations that are tailored exclusively to the needs of men's hair styling. In the upcoming years, the demand for hair styling products is likely to increase due to the growing emphasis on individual grooming and self-expression through hairstyles.๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐Ž๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌThe demand for natural and organic hair care products is anticipated to rise significantly over the projected period owing to consumers' growing awareness of the negative effects of hair care products consisting of synthetic components.The region's demand for hair care products is growing by rising customer desire for chemical-free, eco-friendly, and sustainable goods and a spike in product creation based on current market opportunities. For instance, it is anticipated that the release of Veg-Keratin products will attract customers and boost sales. The market is expanding in part due to product innovation.In order to fulfill the rising demand for organic and natural hair care products companies are manufacturing products with nutrient-rich ingredients. For instance, in May 2023, DTC healthcare tech startup XYON launched a shampoo and conditioner combination made expressly to address hormone-related hair loss in male consumers. It contains natural components, including rosemary leaf and clover flower extracts. Additionally, in April 2023, Soapbox made its most recent range of collagen-based bond-builder products available online and in Walmart stores all over the US, to meet the demand of customers for organically formulated restorative hair care choices.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐žThe US hair care products market is incredibly cutthroat. Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Garnier, L'Orรฉal SA, and Henkel AG & Co. KgaA are the market's most active businesses. They view mergers and acquisitions as their primary tools for streamlining and improving their product offerings. To control local markets, these players combine with regional competitors. One of the most active firms on the market, Procter & Gamble has a number of brands that provide a wide selection of hair care products.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/vacuum-waste-systems-market ๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข Procter & Gamble Co.โ€ข Unilever PLCโ€ข L'Orรฉal S.A.โ€ข Johnson & Johnsonโ€ข Beiersdorf AGโ€ข Estรฉe Lauder Companies Inc.โ€ข Coty Inc.โ€ข Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
โ€ข Edgewell Personal Care Company
โ€ข The Clorox Company
โ€ข Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
โ€ข Wahl Clipper Corporation
โ€ข American Crew
โ€ข Baxter of California
โ€ข Old Spice (owned by Procter & Gamble)
โ€ข Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline

The US men hair care products market segmentation focuses on Product Type and Race.

By Product Type
โ€ข Hair Loss Products
โ€ข Hair Volumizing and Thickening Products
โ€ข Hair Styling Products

By Race
โ€ข White
โ€ข Hispanic
โ€ข Black
โ€ข Others 