Vacuum Waste Systems Market is Estimated to Witness a Rise in Revenue of US$ 2,622.76 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐮𝐦 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟓𝟗.𝟔𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟔𝟐𝟐.𝟕𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟖% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The use of affordable & clean energy technology, shifting focus toward sustainable cities & communities, growing population along with expanding urbanization, and the increasing trend towards promoting industrialization with resilient infrastructure have all contributed to the steady growth of the global vacuum waste systems market.
The UN General Assembly's accomplishment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are part of UN Resolution 70/1 and aim to alter our planet by 2030, will play a significant role in determining the expansion of the global market. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include using affordable and clean energy technologies, promoting industrialization with resilient infrastructure, and shifting attention to sustainable cities and communities, are also likely to increase demand for vacuum waste systems globally. Thus, these factors are likely to drive the global market growth.
The market is expanding owing to the increased demand for an efficient waste management system. According to Astute Analytica's estimate, the demand for effective waste disposal and recycling solutions will boost the worldwide waste management market size to $2450.0 billion by 2030. In this industry, vacuum waste systems are essential because they offer solutions for environmentally friendly waste treatment.
Vacuum waste systems are also becoming increasingly widely used in several countries. For instance, in order to improve garbage management in public housing complexes, Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) constructed the pneumatic waste conveyance system (PWCS). By encouraging recycling and waste segregation, the PWCS, a form of vacuum waste system, has proved successful in lowering the amount of garbage sent to landfills.
𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐦 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The underground segment dominated the vacuum waste systems market, and it is likely to continue its dominance in the years to come. As per the analysis, the segment will generate over 79% of the revenue for the global market. The popularity of underground vacuum waste systems can be due to the fact that they offer a covert and inconspicuous trash disposal option, effectively hiding the subsurface infrastructure for garbage collecting. This feature is especially helpful in cities where there is a lack of space and aesthetics are important.
𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟔𝟐% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
By 2030, the stationary product segment will account for more than 62% of global vacuum waste system market revenue. These systems are favored in locations with constant waste generation, such as sizable residential complexes, commercial buildings, and public places since they are made to handle big amounts of waste. The stationary product segment's dominance can be due to its dependability, scalability, and affordability.
Stationary vacuum waste systems offer a long-term waste management option that requires little maintenance and can handle various waste kinds. They may also be easily integrated into the urban environment and work with the current waste collection system. Stationary vacuum waste systems are a popular option for many businesses and municipalities due to their capacity for handling large volumes of garbage and the ease of on-site waste disposal, which contributes to their sizable revenue share in the global market.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue share and is likely to contribute more than 37% of the global market revenue share. This is due to numerous elements, including quick industrial development, rising urbanization, and a growing emphasis on enhancing waste management infrastructure, which is responsible for the expansion in the Asia Pacific region.
Due to their sizable populations and developing industrial sectors, nations like China and India are seeing an increase in garbage creation, necessitating the need for effective waste management solutions.
The demand for vacuum waste systems is growing by rising environmental sustainability awareness and the implementation of strict waste management rules by governments in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the need for innovative waste management systems in the residential and commercial sectors has increased due to rising urbanization and the rise in disposable income levels.
The market's anticipated growth suggests that the region has the potential to play a significant role in the worldwide market. Asia Pacific is positioned as a potential market for vacuum waste systems due to the region's expanding industrial operations and growing emphasis on sustainable waste management practices. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on establishing their presence in the area as a result in order to take advantage of the expanding potential.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Key players in the vacuum waste systems market, including Envac AB, MariMatic Oy, Logiwaste AB, Wartsila, MEIKO International, and EVAC GmbH, exhibit a considerable amount of competitiveness. The introduction of new players will probably result in fierce rivalry for these players. The market has modest profit margins and demands a significant investment in gear and equipment.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• MariMatic Oy
• Envac AB
• Caverion Corporation
• Stream Environment Sdn Bhd
• Enevo Oy
• Logiwaste AB
• Wärtsilä Corporation
• MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG
• EvoBin Ltd
• Advanced Vacuum Systems AS
• EOS Srl
• Evac Group
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐮𝐦 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Underground
• Overground
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Stationary
• Mobile
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Transportation
• Industrial
• Airports
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
