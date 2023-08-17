360 Degree Wellness: Modern Alchemist Adora Winquist Debuts Innovative New Collections
expert in the fields of aromatherapy and energy medicine debuts first-of-its-kind collection of innovative energy enhancing products and protocols
The future of authentic beauty is holistic wellbeing. It emanates from your inner radiance, and the presence of a kind and compassionate heart.”ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adora Winquist, Modern Alchemist and expert in the fields of aromatherapy and energy medicine debuts first-of-its-kind collection of innovative energy enhancing products and protocols that dovetail with the global wellness trend of spirituality and self love talked about by Dan Buettner in his research on the Blue Zones. According to Forbes, “Spiritual Wellbeing” and “Women's Healing Circles” are a key wellness component for 2023 and beyond. According to Winquist, “This wave of thriving with longevity is elevating the wellness industry to source greater innovation in thought leadership and efficacy in offerings that truly transform the body-mind connection.” Winquist debuts her new collection of High Vibe Aromatics and Alchemical Treatment protocols at the upcoming Face and Body Show, August 20-21, Sacramento CA.
— Adora Winquist
Adora has been creating innovative aromatic formulations and spiritual based treatment protocols for over 25 years. As a Master Formulator, her aromatic blends have been recognized as top in the industry. This debut is the first of her new collections to market since her departure from her namesake company, Adoratherapy and include The Elixirs for Quantum Living, the first wellness nano particle essential oil blends, and The Love Frequency: A Modern Alchemist Certification Program.
On Monday, August 21 at 12pm, Adora will be presenting "Flower Power: The Future of Organic Beauty." According to Adora, “The future of authentic beauty is holistic wellbeing. It emanates from your inner radiance, and the presence of a kind and compassionate heart.” She will be educating on the potent uses of Flower Power and how to activate beauty that is more than skin deep. Her presentation will explore the versatile use of flowers in the form of essential oils to harness the body's innate healing power, creating greater emotional resilience, and spiritual awakening.
For ticketing and registration information, please visit www.faceandbody.com
Use code: SOUL valid for $15 off any registration type
Visit booth 122 for freebies
About Adora Winquist:
Adora Winquist is a distinguished Modern Alchemist, author, visionary Founder of The Soul Institute, and co-author of "Detox Nourish Activate: Plant & Vibrational Medicine for Energy, Mood, and Love”. Having over two decades of experience as a facilitator, educator, formulator, and entrepreneur, she holds certifications in vibrational medicine and aromatherapy from the renowned Barbara Brennan School for Healing and Rutgers University. She is a true authority in plant and vibrational medicine. Her expertise in essential oil formulation, combined with her deep understanding of esoteric philosophy and energy medicine, has made her a sought-after authority in the field. With a passion for education and transformation, Adora continues to empower individuals on their journey to holistic well-being and self-discovery. www.TheSoulInstitute.co
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Kaille Padgett
804.402.4985
kaille@lightwithinyou.com
All media are invited to booth 122 for a free Chakra Balancing and Energy Boost session
Kaille Padget
The Soul Institute
+1 804-402-4985
kaille@adorawinquist.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
What is Modern Alchemy?