New AI Forecasting Assistant by Avoma Helps More Sales and Customer Success Teams Accurately Predict Revenue
Avoma Brings CRM Data, Conversation Intelligence, and Deal Health Insights Together In One Easy-to-Use Dashboard To Redefine Predictive ForecastingPALO ALTO, CA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avoma, the leading AI meeting lifecycle and revenue assistant, today announced an AI Forecasting Assistant for sales and customer success teams. Avoma's AI Forecasting Assistant advances predictive forecasting with an all-in-one, user-friendly platform that tackles the shortcomings of error-prone, biased, and limited visibility traditional forecasting methods. This new tool from Avoma enriches CRM data with deal insights and conversation intelligence to provide the most accurate analysis of deal pipelines and track transparent progress toward revenue goals.
“Forecasting has vastly improved in the last few years for enterprise, but it remains expensive and complex to set up. Many GTM teams are stuck using incomplete, subjective CRM data or time-consuming spreadsheet methods, leading to less than 75% accuracy,” says Avoma CEO Aditya Kothadiya. “With Avoma’s AI Forecasting Assistant, leaders can now be alerted to the smallest changes across multiple pipelines and take necessary actions to close the gap and stay on track.”
Traditional forecasting methods using static CRM data or manual spreadsheets are not only a time suck but rely on limited visibility due to incomplete data, bias, and an error-prone process. Smaller companies fall victim to these methods due to limited knowledge or resources. Consequently, deal risks and churn triggers are often missed or overlooked which can have a major impact on revenue.
Avoma uniquely uses AI to analyze all interactions with prospects and customers to generate Deal Health Alerts, which automates a Deal Risk Score for each account by monitoring activity, engagement and sentiment. This gives GTM leaders key areas of improvement to focus on, allowing them to monitor sales and customer success team performance and predict revenue more accurately to win deals or reduce churn.
“Our AI Forecasting Assistant follows our groundbreaking releases – AI generative notes to automate CRM data entry for reps, and AI Coaching Assistant to give managers targeted insights and 100% call coverage with auto call scoring,” says Avoma CEO Aditya Kothadiya. “Avoma's AI Forecasting Assistant now bridges the gap, offering startups, SMBs, and mid-market companies – not just enterprise – the comprehensive support required to accelerate growth.”
The AI Forecasting Assistant is available for immediate use. For additional information or to initiate a free 14-day trial, visit www.avoma.com.
